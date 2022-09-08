Corporate Deal

LinkBancorp Inc., holding company for Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank, The Gratz Bank, filed with the SEC on Sept. 7 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Luse Gorman PC partners Benjamin M. Azoff and Gregory Sobczak. The underwriters, led by Stephens Inc., are represented by Squire Patton Boggs partners James Barresi and Aaron Seamon.

September 08, 2022, 7:49 AM