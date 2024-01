Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis is advising General Catalyst and Health Assurance Transformation (HATCo) on the proposed combination of Summa Health with HATCo. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Kirkland team included partners Christian Atwood, Steven Cantor, Anthony Del Rio, Lee Morlock and Nils Remole.

January 18, 2024, 12:41 PM

