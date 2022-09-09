Corporate Deal

Med-X Inc., an all-natural pest management product provider to cannabis cultivators, filed with the SEC on Sept. 8 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Canoga Park, California-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Sichenzia Ross Friedman Ference partners David Manno and Arthur Marcus. The underwriters, led by EF Hutton, are represented by Sullivan & Worcester partners David Danovitch and Angela Gomes.

