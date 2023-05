Corporate Deal

Insight Venture Partners has secured $1.3 billion after announcing the final close of its Continuation Fund II. HarbourVest Partners and Lexington Partners led a group of limited partners that invested in the fund. New York-based Insight Venture was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Morgan Elwyn and Arash Farhadieh. HarbourVest Partners, which is based in Boston, was represented by Ropes & Gray.

May 19, 2023, 10:53 AM

