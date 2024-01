Corporate Deal

Ara Partners announced that it has acquired a majority investment in USD Clean Fuels, a renewable fuels value chain logistics infrastructure developer. Financial terms were not disclosed. Houston-based USD Clean Fuels was represented by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team including partners Peter Modlin, Jesse Myers and Michael Piazza. Counsel information for Ara Partners was not immediately available.

January 04, 2024, 11:58 AM

