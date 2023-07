Corporate Deal

Public Storage has agreed to acquire Simply Self Storage from Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc. for $2.2 billion. The transaction, announced July 24, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Glendale, California-based Public Storage was advised by Hogan Lovells and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The Wachtell Lipton team was led by partner Adam O. Emmerich and Viktor Sapezhnikov. Blackstone was represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

July 24, 2023, 9:25 AM

