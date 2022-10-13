Corporate Deal

Simon Property Group has agreed to acquire a 50 percent interest in real estate investment and management firm Jamestown LP from founding partners Christoph and Ute Kahl. The transaction, announced Oct. 11, is expected to close prior to the end of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Indianapolis-based Simon Property is advised by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by partners Julian Kleindorfer, Alex Kelly and Owen Alexander. Jamestown, which is based in Atlanta, is represented by a King & Spalding team and CMS Germany.

Real Estate

October 13, 2022, 10:54 AM