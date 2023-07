Corporate Deal

Energo-Pro AS, a Czech Republic-based hydropower plant operator, was counseled by White & Case in a debt offering valued at 300 million euros ($331 million). The White & Case team was led by partners Stuart Matty, Rafael Roberti and Eva Svobodova. The notes come due 2035.

July 31, 2023, 6:48 AM

