Expliseat, an aircraft seat manufacturer, announced that it has secured 17 million euros ($18 million) in a funding round that included investors Bpifrance, SPI, GoCapital and NCI. The investor group was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Geoffroy Pineau-Valencienne. Counsel information for Expliseat, which is based in Paris, was not immediately available.

April 26, 2023, 10:41 AM

