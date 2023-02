Corporate Deal

Newmont Corp. announced that it has submitted a nonbinding proposal to acquire gold and gold-copper mining company Newcrest Mining Ltd. in a deal guided by King & Wood Mallesons and White & Case. Financial terms were not disclosed. Denver-based Newmont is advised by King & Wood and White & Case. Counsel information for Newcrest Mining, which is based in Melbourne, Australia, was not immediately available.

Energy

February 08, 2023, 7:49 AM