Corporate Deal

Bain Capital has agreed to purchase Envestnet Inc., a leading provider of integrated technology, intelligent data and wealth solutions, for $4.5 billion. The transaction, announced July 11, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Boston-based Bain Capital was advised by Ropes & Gray partners Jessica Cooney, David Hutchins and William Shields. Envestnet, which is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, was represented by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partners Benjamin Goodchild and Robert Kindler.

Investment Firms

July 12, 2024, 2:21 PM