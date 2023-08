Corporate Deal

Imperial Dade, a distributor of food service packaging supplies, industrial products and janitorial supplies, has acquired the Ohio & Michigan Paper Co. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Jersey City, New Jersey-based Imperial Dade was advised by a Holland & Knight team that included partner Morley Fortier. Counsel information for Perrysburg, Ohio-based Ohio & Michigan Paper was not immediately available.

Wholesalers

August 24, 2023, 4:59 PM

