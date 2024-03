Corporate Deal

OutSolve, a portfolio company of the Riverside Co., announced its acquisition of labor law compliance company Federal Wage and Labor Law Institute. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Riverside was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner David S. Schindelheim. Counsel information for OutSolve, which is based in Metairie, Louisiana, was not immediately available.

Business Services

March 28, 2024, 11:49 AM

nature of claim: /