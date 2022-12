Corporate Deal

Baker McKenzie has advised S&P Global on the acquisition of the Shades of Green business from the Center for International Climate Research (CICERO). The Baker McKenzie team was led by partner Melanie Howard. S&P was also advised by AGP Advokater AS on Norwegian legal matters. Counsel information for Oslo-based CICERO was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

December 09, 2022, 4:34 PM