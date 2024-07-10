Corporate Deal

General Atlantic, a leading global growth investor, has agreed to place a $50 million investment in Athletic Brewing Co., America's largest non-alcoholic brewery, with participation from multiple existing investors. New York-based General is advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partners Matthew Abbott and Austin Pollet. Athletic Brewing Company, which is based in Milford, Connecticut, was represented by a Sidley Austin team including partners Rachel Kleinberg and Daniel Rawner.

Investment Firms

July 10, 2024, 2:31 PM