Freightos Limited, an online freight shipping platform, is going public via SPAC merger with Gesher I Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Freightos will be listed on the Nasdaq. Freightos was represented by a DLA Piper team including partners Stephen Alicanti, Jeremy Lustman, Rita Patel, Jon Venick and Drew Young. The SPAC was advised by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner.

January 26, 2023, 2:44 PM