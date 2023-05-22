Corporate Deal

Manulife Investment Management has agreed to acquire a controlling interest in Serverfarm, a data center owner and operator. The transaction, announced May 19, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Toronto-based Manulife Investment was advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team led by partner Cullen L. Sinclair. Serverfarm, which is based in El Segundo, California, was represented by Dentons and Alston & Bird.

Technology

May 22, 2023, 11:03 AM

nature of claim: /