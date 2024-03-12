Corporate Deal

PAR Technology Corp. has agreed to acquire TASK Group Holdings Ltd., a customer service-focused technology platform for global hospitality brands, for $206 million in cash and stock. Concurrently, the foodservice technology company announced that it has completed its acquisition of Stuzo Holdings. The TASK transaction, announced March 11, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. New Hartford, New York-based PAR Technology was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. TASK Group, which is based in Mona Vale, Australia, was represented by King & Wood Mallesons and a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partners Corey Goodman, Phillip Mills and Robert Smith.

