Corporate Deal

B.A.T Capital Corp., a subsidiary of British American Tobacco plc, was counseled by Cravath, Swaine & Moore; Linklaters; Stibbe NV; and Womble Bond Dickinson in a debt offering valued at $600 million. Underwriters for the offering included Barclays and Goldman Sachs Group, counseled by Davis Polk & Wardwell. The Davis Polk team included partners Jonathan Cooklin and Reuven Young. The notes come due 2032.