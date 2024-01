Corporate Deal

Private investment firm Level Equity has placed a strategic growth investment in Prairie Capital's portfolio company, Upshop. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based Prairie Capital was advised by a Reed Smith team including partners Michelle Mantine, Chris Bouriat, Allison Sizemore and Jennifer Smokelin. Counsel information for Level Equity, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Technology

January 23, 2024, 10:31 AM

