Corporate Deal

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners has agreed to acquire a majority stake in solar energy company Elgin Energy and together with Elgin’s retained management team, will concurrently invest 250 million pounds ($313 million). London-based Elgin Energy was represented by a DLA Piper team including partners Stephen Atkinson, Michael Greig, Natasha Luther-Jones and Barry Noonan. Counsel information for Copenhagen Infrastructure was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

April 10, 2024, 1:58 PM

nature of claim: /