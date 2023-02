Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis counseled biotech company Heron Therapeutics Inc. in connection with its cooperation agreement with Rubric Capital Management LP and Velan Capital Investment Management LP. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by partners Shaun Mathew and Daniel Wolf. Counsel information for Rubric and Velan were not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 23, 2023, 9:18 AM