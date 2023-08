Corporate Deal

Digital marketing firm 24 Seven acquired IT staffing firm the Cydio Group in a deal guided by Debevoise & Plimpton. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based 24 Seven was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partner Uri Herzberg. Counsel information for San Diego-based Cydio was not immediately available.

Business Services

August 28, 2023, 11:26 AM

