Corporate Deal

Morrison & Foerster advised Palladium Equity Partners and portfolio company Trachte LLC on Trachte’s acquisition of Parkline Inc. from Summit Park. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Morrison & Foerster team was led by partners Dario Avram, Thomas Fileti, Patrick Huard and Eric Min. Parkline and Summit Park were represented by McGuireWoods.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 08, 2023, 10:16 AM

