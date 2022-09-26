Corporate Deal

Goodwin Procter is guiding Cambridge, Massachusetts-based gene editing biotechnology company Prime Medicine Inc. in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Goodwin Procter team is led by partner Kingsley Taft. Davis Polk & Wardwell partners Roshni Cariello and Richard Truesdell are advising the IPO's underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase, Jefferies Financial Group and Morgan Stanley.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 26, 2022, 7:48 AM