Corporate Deal

A consortium led by Certares has agreed to place a 125 million euro ($133 million) investment in FTI Group. New York-based Certares was advised by a Herbert Smith Freehills team led by corporate partners Malcolm Lombers and Christoph Nawroth. Counsel information for FTI Group, which is based in Munich, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

April 17, 2024, 10:50 AM

