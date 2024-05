Corporate Deal

HD Hyundai Marine Solution Co. Ltd., backed by KKR & Co., registered with the Korea Exchange on May 7 to raise approximately $545 million in an initial public offering. The S. Korea-based company was advised by Paul Hastings partners Iksoo Kim and Dong Kim. The underwriters are led by J.P. Morgan Chase and Co., UBS and KB Securities.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 10, 2024, 10:47 AM

