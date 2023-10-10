Corporate Deal

StatLab Medical Products, a medical diagnostic supplies and equipment manufacturer, has agreed to acquire microscope slides and cover glass manufacturer Waldemar Knittel Glasbearbeitungs GmbH in a deal guided by Oppenhoff & Partner. The transaction, announced Oct. 9, is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. McKinney, Texas-based StatLab Medical was advised by Oppenhoff & Partner. Counsel information for Waldemar Knittel, which is based in Braunschweig, Germany, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 10, 2023, 10:13 AM

