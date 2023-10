Corporate Deal

Mayer Brown represented Casa Lumbre S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a joint venture with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton for the production, manufacturing and commercialization of Almave, a non-alcoholic agave spirit alternative. The Mayer Brown team was led by partner Raúl Fernández-Briseño. Lewis Hamilton's agency Cooper was counseled by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 27, 2023, 10:46 AM

nature of claim: /