Corporate Deal

Hilton Grand Vacations has agreed to acquire Bluegreen Vacations for approximately $1.5 billion, including net debt. The transaction, announced Nov. 6, is expected to close during the first half of 2024. Orlando, Florida-based Hilton Grand Vacations was advised by Alston & Bird; Foley & Lardner; and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The Simpson Thacher team includes partners Jonathan Corsico, Brian Gluck, Preston Miller, Jonathan Ozner and Sophie Staples. Bluegreen Vacations, which is based in Boca Raton, Florida, was represented by a Stearns Weaver Miller team.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 06, 2023, 11:40 AM

