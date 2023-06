Corporate Deal

Milbank has counseled Chemitas Management GmbH and its shareholders in connection with the sale of Chemitas GmbH to technology metals supplier H.C. Starck GmbH. Financial terms were not disclosed. Germany-based Chemitas was represented by a Milbank team led by partners Dr. Sebastian Heim and Dr. Matthias Schell. Counsel information for HC Starck was not immediately available.

June 12, 2023, 8:21 AM

