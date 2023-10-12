Corporate Deal

Sysco has agreed to acquire Edward Don & Company, a distributor of food service equipment, supplies and disposables, from Vestar Capital Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Houston-based Sysco was advised by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team led by partner Jim Langston. Vestar and its portfolio company Edward Don were represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team including partners Ryan Brissette, Frances Dales, David Grenker, Jennifer Perkins and Vivek Ratnam.

