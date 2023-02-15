Corporate Deal

Avaya Holdings and all of its U.S. subsidiaries have voluntarily prepackaged Chapter 11 cases in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas after entering a restructuring support agreement and approximately $780 million in committed financing with an investor group led by Apollo Global Management and Brigade Capital Management LP. North Carolina-based Avaya is advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP are representing Avaya’s first lien lenders. Debevoise & Plimpton is guiding certain holders of Avaya’s secured exchangeable notes.

February 15, 2023, 10:20 AM