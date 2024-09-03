Corporate Deal

Ruanyun Edai Technology, an artificial intelligence-focused learning platform, registered with the SEC on Aug. 30 to raise approximately $17 million in an initial public offering. The Nanchang, China-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Jingtian & Gongcheng; Chui and Lau Solicitors' and K&L Gates partners Hillary Pellerin O'Rourke and Clayton Parker. The underwriters, led by AC Sunshine Securities, are represented by Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li; Jincheng Tongda & Neal.

Technology

September 03, 2024, 11:42 AM