Corporate Deal

Blackstone portfolio company Legence has acquired San Diego-based mechanical contractor A.O. Reed & Co. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Jose, California-based Legence was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Zach Savrick and Kyle Watson. Counsel information for A.O. Reed was not immediately available.

Construction & Engineering

September 20, 2023, 12:36 PM

