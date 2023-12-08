Corporate Deal

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc., an offshore transport services provider, filed a registration statement with the SEC on Dec. 7 to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The Covington, Virginia-based company is advised by Kirkland & Ellis partners Bryan Flannery and Matthew Pacey. The underwriters, led by Barclays and JPMorgan Chase, are represented by Vinson & Elkins partners Mark Kelly and Ramey Layne.

