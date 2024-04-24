Corporate Deal

KnowBe4, a simulated phishing platform and security awareness training provider, has agreed to acquire Egress Software Technologies Ltd. in a deal guided by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. The transaction, announced April 24, is expected to close in the coming months. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Egress Software was represented by an Orrick Herrington team. Counsel information for KnowBe4, which is based in Clearwater, Florida, was not immediately available.

Technology

April 24, 2024, 10:03 AM

