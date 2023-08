Corporate Deal

Cooley is representing San Francisco-based Maplebear Inc., an online grocery delivery company, in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq. The Cooley team is led by partners Jon Avina, Jonie Kondracki, Rachel Proffitt and Milson Yu. Latham & Watkins partners Stelios Saffos and Ian Schuman are counsel to the IPO's underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 28, 2023, 11:43 AM

nature of claim: /