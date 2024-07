Corporate Deal

Enel Group was counseled by Hogan Lovells in a bond offering worth $2 billion. The Hogan Lovells team included partners Alessandro Accrocca, Alexander Fortuin, Madeleine Horrocks, Robert Masman, Patrizio Messina and Stuart Morrissy. Underwriters for the offering, including Joint Bookrunners, were advised by White & Case. The White & Case team included partners Ferigo Foscari, Michael Immordino, Pietro Magnaghi and Richard Pogrel.

July 08, 2024