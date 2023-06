Corporate Deal

OfficeSpace Software, a Vista Equity Partners company, has acquired Greetly, a customizable visitor management system. Financial terms were not disclosed. OfficeSpace, which is based in Alpharetta, Georgia, was advised by a Vinson & Elkins team that was led by partner Milam Newby.

June 06, 2023, 2:35 PM

