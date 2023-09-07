Corporate Deal

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., a homebuilder in the southeastern US focused on single-family homes, filed with the SEC on Sept. 6 to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The Woodstock, Georgia-based company is advised by Latham & Watkins partners Senet Bischoff, Benjamin Cohen and Marc Jaffe. The underwriters, led by BofA Securities, JPMorgan Chase and RBC Capital Markets, are represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell partners Michael Kaplan and Shane Tintle.

Real Estate

September 07, 2023, 2:42 PM

nature of claim: /