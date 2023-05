Corporate Deal

Vinson & Elkins counseled BNP Paribas in connection with a 10-year operating and distributing agreement with retailer Magazine Luiza S.A. Under the terms of the agreement, Magazine Luiza will receive $850 million Brazilian reais ($173 million) for the renewal of the partnership. The Vinson & Elkins team included partners Kara Kuritz and Gabriel Silva. Counsel information was not immediately available for Brazil-based Magazine Luiza.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 15, 2023, 10:53 AM

