Corporate Deal

Majic Wheels Corp., a holding company that operates through its fintech, software development and crypto exchange platform subsidiary companies, is going public via SPAC merger with OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. As a result of the merger, Majic Corp. will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $333 million. The transaction, announced Nov. 15, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Majic Wheels is represented by a Norton Rose Fulbright team. OceanTech Acquisitions is advised by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough.

Banking & Financial Services

November 16, 2022, 9:05 AM