Corporate Deal

Kaufhold’s Kurds, a portfolio company of Sky Island Capital, has acquired Curdco d/b/a Curdtown, a white cheddar cheese curds producer. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based Sky Island was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Lisa Lathrop. Counsel information for Curdtown, which is based in Buffalo, Minnesota, was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 06, 2024, 9:15 AM