Event management company Freeman has acquired brand agency Sparks in a deal guided by King & Spalding; Cozen O'Connor; and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Financing for the acquisition was provided by KKR & Co., primarily through KKR Opportunities Fund II. Dallas-based Freeman was advised by a King & Spalding team including partners Jonathan Newton and Heath Trisdale. Sparks, which is based in Philadelphia, was represented by Cozen O'Connor. Simpson Thacher counseled KKR. The team was led by partners Marni Lerner, Christopher May, Marcy Geller and Bill Smolinski.

August 02, 2023, 11:29 AM

