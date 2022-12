Corporate Deal

Norton Rose Fulbright has counseled Hamburg, Germany-based GBR Levantehaus in connection with a long-term lease with MHP Hotel AG. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Norton Rose Fulbright team included partner Patrick Narr. MHP Hotel AG, based in Munich, was represented by GSK Stockmann.

December 16, 2022, 10:37 AM