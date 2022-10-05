Corporate Deal

AE Industrial Partners LP announced that it has obtained a majority stake in small satellite and satellite component provider York Space Systems in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boca Raton, Florida-based AE Industrial was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. York Space Systems, which is based in Denver, was represented by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Robert Little.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 05, 2022, 8:32 AM