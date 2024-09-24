Corporate Deal

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I, a blank check company focused on the fintech industry, filed with the SEC on Sept. 20 to raise approximately $200 million in an initial public offering. The Philadelphia-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Maples and Calder and a Stevens & Lee team including shareholders Derick S. Kauffman and Mark E. Rosenstein. The underwriters, led by Cantor Fitzgerald, are represented by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole partners Douglas S. Ellenoff and Stuart Neuhauser.

September 24, 2024, 1:02 PM