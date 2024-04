Corporate Deal

Nova Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration company, filed with the SEC on April 15 to raise approximately $17 million in an initial public offering. It is currently listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. The Caulfield, Australia-based company is advised by QR Lawyers and Sheppard Mullin partner Jeffrey Fessler. The underwriters, led by ThinkEquity LLC, are represented by Dentons partner Rob Condon.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 16, 2024, 10:49 AM

nature of claim: /