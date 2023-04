Corporate Deal

Zodia Custody, a cryptocurrency asset custodian, has secured $36 million in a Series A funding round led by SBI Holdings. London-based Zodia was advised by a Clifford Chance team led by partner Jennifer Chimanga. Counsel information for SBI, which is based in Tokyo, was not immediately available.

Cryptocurrency

April 28, 2023, 10:40 AM

nature of claim: /